BlackRock Inc. Sells 16,295 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,842,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.08% of Ambarella worth $261,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 306.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Ambarella by 20.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $128.93. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $511,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,058. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

