BlackRock Inc. Sells 275,629 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,629 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Ferrari worth $254,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $196.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

