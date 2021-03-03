BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE:BKT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 215,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,904. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.
About BlackRock Income Trust
