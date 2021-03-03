BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,789. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $18.62.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
