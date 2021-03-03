BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,411. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.