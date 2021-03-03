BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,411. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

