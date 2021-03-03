BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM)

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BZM traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. 5,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
