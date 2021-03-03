BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of MHE stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $15.79.
About BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.