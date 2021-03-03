BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

MUA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 64,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,195. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $16.03.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.