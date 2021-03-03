BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
MUA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 64,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,195. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $16.03.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
