Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,576. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
