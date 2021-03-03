BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. 106,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,331. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
