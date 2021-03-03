BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. 106,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,331. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.