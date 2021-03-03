BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 115,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,991. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

