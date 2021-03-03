BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Short Interest Up 160.0% in February

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUH. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 26.2% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,114,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MUH opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II’s previous — dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

