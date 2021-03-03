BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE MFL traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. 62,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,461. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

