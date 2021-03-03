BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

MUJ stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. 29,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

