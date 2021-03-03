BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
MUJ stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. 29,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.19.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
