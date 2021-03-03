BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
MHN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. 64,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $14.34.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
