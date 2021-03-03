BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

MHN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. 64,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

