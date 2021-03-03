BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:MVT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. 11,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,182. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.93.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

