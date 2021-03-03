BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
MVF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.03. 50,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.20. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $9.55.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
