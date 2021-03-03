BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE MZA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,342. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23.
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Company Profile
