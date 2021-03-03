BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MYD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 32,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,522. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

