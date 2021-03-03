BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE MFT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. 6,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,356. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

