BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.08.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
