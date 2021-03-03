BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.08.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

