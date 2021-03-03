BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. 20,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,713. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14.
About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund
Featured Article: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.