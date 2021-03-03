BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. 20,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,713. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.