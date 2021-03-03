BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock remained flat at $$13.29 during trading on Wednesday. 69,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,643. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $13.59.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

