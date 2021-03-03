BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

MQT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. 28,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

