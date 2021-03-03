BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
MQT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. 28,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $14.93.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
