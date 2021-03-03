BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE MYI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 150,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,271. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

