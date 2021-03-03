BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE MQY traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. 171,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,782. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

