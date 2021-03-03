BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BSE)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE BSE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. 15,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,033. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.