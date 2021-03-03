BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BSE)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE BSE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. 15,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,033. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

