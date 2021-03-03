BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of BNY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

