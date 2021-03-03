BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of BNY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $16.50.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
