Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 342,300 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the January 28th total of 635,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 63,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 419,056 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. 897,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,548. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

