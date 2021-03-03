BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.171 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of BSTZ stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $36.40. 175,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,680. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70.

In other news, Director Cynthia Egan acquired 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,256.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,685.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

