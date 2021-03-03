BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,438. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.