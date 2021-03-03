BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the January 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE BSD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. 7,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,206. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $16.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the period.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

