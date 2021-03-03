BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of BSD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,339. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

