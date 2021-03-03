BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of BSD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,339. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $16.02.
BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Company Profile
