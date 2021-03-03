BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE BUI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 74,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

