BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE BUI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 74,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $27.30.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
