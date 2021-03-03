BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $17.49.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
