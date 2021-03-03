Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,254 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,912,000 after buying an additional 54,548 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

