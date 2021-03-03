Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,054,522,000 after buying an additional 232,138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,515,000 after buying an additional 183,059 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,328,343 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after buying an additional 964,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.44.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.