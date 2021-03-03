Blair William & Co. IL Buys 12,663 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.16% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after buying an additional 642,152 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNRL opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.59 million, a P/E ratio of -714.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

