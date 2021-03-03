Blair William & Co. IL Buys 4,873 Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of Talend worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Talend by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Talend by 85.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Talend in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Talend in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talend alerts:

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,107 shares of company stock valued at $867,480 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. Talend S.A. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

TLND has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Talend Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.