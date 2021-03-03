Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,292 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 517,945 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 331.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 169,791 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. On average, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $425,513.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,935.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,619 shares of company stock worth $1,160,934 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

