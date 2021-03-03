Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,143,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after acquiring an additional 854,910 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after acquiring an additional 717,336 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,192,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 393,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.70, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

