Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 210.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.09% of Boot Barn worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

BOOT opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOOT. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $170,225.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,225.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,849 shares of company stock worth $13,277,447 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

