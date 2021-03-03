Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 143,739 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,401 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 945,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.