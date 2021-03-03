Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.02 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average is $122.66. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $138.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

