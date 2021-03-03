Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,864,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 690,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after buying an additional 118,046 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $116.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.61 and its 200 day moving average is $107.55. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $119.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.