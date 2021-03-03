Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $151.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

