Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in ASML by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

ASML opened at $563.14 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $608.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

