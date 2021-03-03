Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.12 Million Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,371 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,551,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,811,000 after purchasing an additional 186,145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 136.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 978.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 187,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of ESI opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

ESI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.