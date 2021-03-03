Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.34 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exelon by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,986,000 after buying an additional 3,685,229 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after buying an additional 989,917 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Exelon by 2,262.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 583,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after buying an additional 558,486 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Exelon by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,449,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,101,000 after buying an additional 439,218 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $46.87.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.