Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,036,000 after acquiring an additional 151,708 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,986,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 45,463 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after acquiring an additional 41,891 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $374.81 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $413.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

